Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.10 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 216,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 73,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.