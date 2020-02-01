Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.32 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

