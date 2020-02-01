Beaxy Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.84 million and $3,874.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,377,469 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

