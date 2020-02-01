Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Becton Dickinson and worth $130,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day moving average is $258.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.