Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.