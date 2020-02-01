Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $50.98 and $51.55. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $888,901.00 and $28,020.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 138.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,472,874 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68 and $33.94.

