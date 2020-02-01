Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Belden worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.37. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

