Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLU. TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bellus Health stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,129,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

