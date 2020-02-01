Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,569.88 ($60.11).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,275 ($82.54) target price (up from GBX 5,100 ($67.09)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 5,240 ($68.93) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,027.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,386.50. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,504 ($72.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

