Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

BERY stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 4,452,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

