Bezant Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $377,005.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,624,490 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

