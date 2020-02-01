Bezop 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,451.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, IDEX and CoinBene. Bezop has a total market cap of $169,488.00 and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.