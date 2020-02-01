Bfsg LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

