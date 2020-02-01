Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

