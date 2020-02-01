Binance USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.44 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 40,562,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,765 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.