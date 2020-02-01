Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.53 or 0.05869544 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035126 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

