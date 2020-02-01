BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of BIO-TECHNE worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $209.97 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $168.26 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.14.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

