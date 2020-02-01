BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.50 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

