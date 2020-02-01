BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $186,495.00 and $209,641.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046626 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067258 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.99 or 0.99914549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053415 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,511,501 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

