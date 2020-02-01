Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,231.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 176.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $5.47 million and $7,231.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $12.16 or 0.00129895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

