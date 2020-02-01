Bitblocks Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $588,168.00 and approximately $3,464.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067309 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,458.70 or 1.00735531 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 215,066,796 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

