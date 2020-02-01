BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $67,328.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.16 or 0.05841781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

