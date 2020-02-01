BitClave (CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $47,128.00

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bibox, Kucoin and HitBTC. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $47,128.00 and approximately $601.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitClave has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitClave

BitClave is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com.

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

