BitCoen (BEN) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $51,333.00 and approximately $512.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.83 or 0.02642099 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,988.34 or 0.95822788 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

