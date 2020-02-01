Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $6.88 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $376.59 or 0.04014778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Iquant, B2BX and OKCoin International. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.88 billion and $3.19 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,376.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00703771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000448 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,255,813 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bitso, YoBit, Bit2C, bitFlyer, Coinfloor, Sistemkoin, MBAex, CoinTiger, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Kraken, Negocie Coins, Mercado Bitcoin, Cryptohub, Bitstamp, DSX, BiteBTC, CoinBene, Trade By Trade, Coinone, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, BitForex, Kuna, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Bitsane, Zaif, CPDAX, EXX, Bittrex, Bisq, Mercatox, Bittylicious, Exrates, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Exmo, Coinsuper, Liquid, OKEx, CoinEgg, Buda, BitBay, Ovis, Graviex, Braziliex, Korbit, Gate.io, Coinrail, BX Thailand, FCoin, Kucoin, SouthXchange, TOPBTC, Upbit, QuadrigaCX, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Cobinhood, BitMarket, xBTCe, HBUS, Crex24, C2CX, CoinFalcon, ACX, CEX.IO, IDCM, Coinbe, RightBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gatecoin, BigONE, Binance, WEX, UEX, Allcoin, Tidex, Indodax, Coinbase Pro, WazirX, Coinhub, Poloniex, Cryptomate, GOPAX, BTCC, OKCoin International, Huobi, B2BX, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, Koinim, BTC Trade UA, Liqui, DragonEX, Iquant, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsquare, Bitbank, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Coinnest, Bibox, Koinex, Bitbns, Bithumb, ABCC, BTC Markets, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, ChaoEX, Coinroom, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Livecoin and cfinex. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.