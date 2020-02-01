Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $117.50 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $117.50 million and $3.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004067 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008483 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Indodax, CoinBene, BigONE, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, YoBit, Exrates, Binance, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.