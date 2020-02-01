Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0275 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $356,697.00 and $33,589.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001982 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,969,037 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

