Bitcoin Interest Price Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $384,422.00 and $2,415.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00118185 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.