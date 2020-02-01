BitCoin One Achieves Market Cap of $40,893.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $40,893.00 and approximately $562.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,956,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,841,304 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.