Bitcoin Planet Market Capitalization Achieves $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.01243616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00203469 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00067274 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.