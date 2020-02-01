Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $477,608.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $477,608.00 and $14,480.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00037664 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004116 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001020 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008424 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,138 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

