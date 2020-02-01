Bitcoin Private Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $584,273.00 and $888.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00118635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002098 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,814,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,011 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Nanex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

