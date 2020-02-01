Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $43,644.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

