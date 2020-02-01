Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $281.95 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinsuper and Coinsquare. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.15 billion and $2.15 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,252,302 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Huobi, CoinBene, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, Bitkub, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit, Bibox, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Kraken, Indodax, Bitbns, Coinsquare, BigONE, MBAex, SouthXchange, WazirX, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Korbit, Bitrue, FCoin, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Koinex, Hotbit, Binance, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

