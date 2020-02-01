Bitcore Trading Up 19.5% This Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $2,170.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Bit-Z. During the last week, Bitcore has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,269.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.01945545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.04003870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00739764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00773019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009394 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00691970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,072,218 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,259 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

