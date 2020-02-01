BitDegree Reaches Market Cap of $342,656.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BitDegree has a total market cap of $342,656.00 and $76.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.05859851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034606 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

