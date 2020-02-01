Bitfex Price Up 27.1% This Week (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Bitfex has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Bitfex token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Bitfex has a market cap of $531,454.00 and $17,809.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex’s genesis date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.