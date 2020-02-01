BitGreen Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $34,470.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023626 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.65 or 0.02668770 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000613 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015923 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,216,897 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

