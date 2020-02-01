BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Cap Reaches $13,736.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,736.00 and approximately $697,716.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.