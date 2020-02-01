BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $44.22 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $44.22 million and $2.92 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.