BitNewChain Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a market cap of $2.58 million and $3,137.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00784420 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004024 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

