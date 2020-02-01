BitRewards (BIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $30,712.00 and $49.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020982 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122454 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

