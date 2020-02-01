BitSend (BSD) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. BitSend has a market capitalization of $125,856.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,054,350 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

