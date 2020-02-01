BitStation (BSTN) Market Capitalization Tops $34,340.00

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. BitStation has a total market capitalization of $34,340.00 and $1.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitStation has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitStation token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation was first traded on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

