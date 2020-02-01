BitTube Trading Up 0.7% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $3,042.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 233,585,126 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

