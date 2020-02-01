BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1,747.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00773019 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 233,734,959 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

