bitUSD Tops One Day Volume of $3,188.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $3,188.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,624,950 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

