BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,560.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $19,560.00 and $17,348.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

