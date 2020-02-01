BlackCoin Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $17,307.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023177 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,749,514 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

