BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.24 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

